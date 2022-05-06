EuropeOperationsTech

Star and Stripe: Maersk partners with US payments system

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 6, 2022
0 45 1 minute read

Online payment system Stripe is celebrating the signing of a big new shipping client. Maersk, the world’s second largest containerline, has combined multiple payment systems into a single payments portal as it accelerates its mission to become a smooth, digital logistics operator.

The portal also adapts to local banking requirements and provides international customers with region-specific point-of-sale experience.

Prior to partnering with Stripe, Maersk’s payments operations were fragmented across multiple providers: one for tokenisation, another for payments processing, and a third for managing security authentication.

“We knew that customers wanted to work with us, when they wanted, and where they wanted,” said Navneet Kapoor, chief technology and information officer at Maersk, a shipping brand well known for its seven-pointed star logo. “Creating a payments system that allowed this flexibility was an essential piece of the puzzle. We found that Stripe had the right modern infrastructure, and was the right global partner, to help us get there.”

Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, Stripe claims its aim is to increase the GDP of the internet.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 6, 2022
0 45 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button