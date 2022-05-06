Star and Stripe: Maersk partners with US payments system

Online payment system Stripe is celebrating the signing of a big new shipping client. Maersk, the world’s second largest containerline, has combined multiple payment systems into a single payments portal as it accelerates its mission to become a smooth, digital logistics operator.

The portal also adapts to local banking requirements and provides international customers with region-specific point-of-sale experience.

Prior to partnering with Stripe, Maersk’s payments operations were fragmented across multiple providers: one for tokenisation, another for payments processing, and a third for managing security authentication.

“We knew that customers wanted to work with us, when they wanted, and where they wanted,” said Navneet Kapoor, chief technology and information officer at Maersk, a shipping brand well known for its seven-pointed star logo. “Creating a payments system that allowed this flexibility was an essential piece of the puzzle. We found that Stripe had the right modern infrastructure, and was the right global partner, to help us get there.”

Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, Stripe claims its aim is to increase the GDP of the internet.