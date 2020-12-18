Star Bulk buys capesize trio from E.R. Capital in cash plus shares deal

Greek dry bulk owner Star Bulk Carriers has sealed an agreement with entitlies affiliated with Germany’s E.R. Capital Holding to acquire three 2010-built capesize bulkers.

Star Bulk is taking the E.R. Bayonne, E.R. Buenos Aires and E.R. Borneo, all built at South Korea’s Hyundai Heavy Industries, for a consideration of $39m plus 2.1m shares in Star Bulk (valued at $8.05 each at close yesterday).

The scrubber-fitted bulkers have a total value of $51.34m according to VesselsValue.

Delivery is scheduled for February 2021, and the three bulkers will grow Star Bulk’s fleet to 122 vessels of which 25 are capesizes.