Star Bulk Carriers completes 16-vessel series of sale and leaseback deals

Greek dry bulk vessel operator Star Bulk Carrier has completed a slew of sale and leasebacks with Chinese and Japanese leasing houses for a total of 16 vessels.

The company signed a commitment letter with China Merchants Bank Leasing (CMBL) to sell and leaseback the vessels Laura, Idee Fixe, Roberta, Kaley, Diva, Star Sirius and Star Vega for a total price of $89m.

Star Bulk also entered into a commitment letter with a Japanese financial institution to sell and leaseback the vessel Star Lutas for $16m.

Additionally, the company agreed with a Chinese financial institution to sell and leaseback three of its newcastlemax vessels for a price of $92.6m in total.

Lastly, the company signed with SPDB Financial Leasing Co. Ltd to sell and leaseback the vessels Mackenzie, Kennadi, Honey Badger, Wolverine and Star Antares for a total consideration of $76.5m.

All the proceeds from the sale and leaseback deals will be used to refinance the outstanding amount under the loan agreements of the vessels.

“We continue taking proactive steps to strengthen our balance sheet via refinancings that improve our Company’s liquidity. Despite the challenging market conditions, there has been significant interest from our lenders to engage with Star Bulk in new transactions,” said Petros Pappas, CEO of Star Bulk.

Star Bulk reported a net loss of $44.1k for the second quarter of this year, compared with a net loss of $40.1k in the same period last year.