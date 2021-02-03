Star Bulk snaps up four kamsarmaxes and three ultramaxes from Scorpio

Nasdaq-listed Greek dry bulk owner Star Bulk Carriers has agreed a deal with Monaco’s Scorpio Bulkers to acquire seven bulkers.

Star Bulk is assuming the outstanding $102.3m worth of lease obligations attached to the vessels, made up of four kamsarmaxes and three ultramaxes. In addition, Star Bulk will issue to Scorpio three million newly issued shares, currently valued at $10.55 each.

The vessels being sold, all Chinese-built, are 2015-built ultramax trio SBI Pegasus, SBI Ursa and SBI Subaru as well as 2015-built kamsarmaxes SBI Capoeira, SBI Carioca, SBI Lambada and 2016-built kamsarmax SBI Macarena.

The transaction is subject to the approval of the lessor, and when complete will grow the Star Bulk operating fleet to 126 vessels.

For Scorpio Bulk, the deal moves them close to finalising a fleet clear-out as the company looks to exit dry bulk in favour of the offshore wind sector. The Emanuele Lauro-led company is changing its name to Eneti, and is constructing a wind turbine installation vessel (WTIV) at South Korea’s DSME.