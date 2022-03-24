ContainersEuropeFinance and Insurance

Star Capital offloads 6% stake in MPC Container Ships for close to $80m

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 24, 2022
MPC Container Ships

The largest shareholder in the Oslo-listed boxship owner, MPC Container Ships, has sold 27.5m shares for a total of NOK687.5m ($79.4m).

MPC Container Ships said in a filing that Star Capital Partnership’s Star Spike Limited had offloaded approximately 6.19% of its stake in the company and that it now holds just under 10% of the share capital and voting rights, equivalent to around 44.3m shares.

Star Spike is represented on the board of MPC Container Ships by Laura Carballo Beautell and Paul Gough as a board observer and has entered into a customary lock-up agreement with the managers for its remaining shares in the company, valid for 180 days.

The shares were sold through a process managed by Clarksons Platou Securities, DNB Markets, a part of DNB Bank, and Fearnley Securities.

Meanwhile, another large owner, CSI Beteiligungsgesellschaft, has acquired 2.75m of MPCC shares at a price of NOK25 each. Following the transaction, CSI’s ownership interest in the carrier is 15.83%, with around 70.3m shares.

The deal means that CSI has taken the top of the shareholder list of MPC Container Ships from Star Spike.

