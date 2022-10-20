Star Capital offloads entire stake in MPC Container Ships

UK private equity firm Star Capital has sold its entire holding in the Oslo-listed boxship owner, MPC Container Ships (MPCC).

MPCC revealed in a filing that, once its largest shareholder Star Capital Partnership’s Star Spike Limited had offloaded approximately 9.99% of its stake and that it no longer holds shares in the company.

The shares were sold for about NOK785.7m ($74m) through a process managed by Clarksons Securities, Fearnley Securities and Pareto Securities, at a price of NOK17.73 per share.

In March, Star Capital sold a 6.19% stake in MPCC for a total of NOK687.5m (what was then $79.4m) at NOK25 per share.

MPCC’s largest shareholder is Axel Schroeder-led CSI Beteiligungsgesellschaft. Schroeder is also on the company’s board and managing partner of parent MPC Capital.