StarOcean Marine orders up to 12 boxships at Yangzijiang

Chinese feeder boxship operator StarOcean Marine has entered into shipbuilding contracts with Yangzijiang Shipbuilding for the construction of up to twelve 1,800 teu containerships.

The company has placed a firm order of eight ships, with options to build another four. Deliveries are scheduled in 2022 and 2023.

Dalian-based StarOcean Marine mainly operates feeder container shipping services between China and Japan, and currently has a fleet of 13 boxships.

The company added a resale 1,800 teu boxship from Yangzijiang in December and named it A Fuji.

The order is the second major containership order Yangzijiang has received recently after Zhonggu Logistics ordered ten 4,600 teu ships at the yard.