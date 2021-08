Fujian Southeast have won an order for two 1,140 teu gearless feeder units from StarOcean Marine, due for delivery in the first quarter of 2024. No price has been revealed.

StarOcean Marine is rapidly expanding, ordering 20 boxships so far this year. StarOcean Marine operates on intra-China trades as well as shuttling between China and Japan. It also goes by the names Ruiyang Shipping or Goto Shipping.