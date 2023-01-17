EuropeOffshoreRenewables

Statkraft sells half of its Irish offshore wind portfolio to CIP

Norway’s largest utility Statkraft is selling a 50% stake in its offshore wind portfolio in Ireland to a fund managed by Denmark’s Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) for an undisclosed sum.

The deal includes four early- to mid-stage offshore wind development projects off Ireland’s east and southeast coast in the Irish Sea with an expected capacity of 2.2 GW. The projects involved are the North Irish Sea Array, or NISA, and the Bore Array with a combination of fixed bottom and floating offshore foundations.

The Irish government has set a target of installing 7 GW of offshore wind by 2030, and these projects are expected to be among the first on a commercial scale, with commercial operations set to begin in 2028. Developing and building is expected to require an investment of more than €4bn by Statkraft and CIP by 2030.

“This deal marks a major development for Statkraft in Ireland as we scale up our offshore wind ambitions across Northern Europe. The country’s maritime area makes it ideal for large-scale offshore wind energy production – energy we can deliver in partnership with CIP. The company’s track record in offshore wind coupled with our development expertise will enable us to harness the energy of the wind in the Irish Sea to create a green energy system designed for a decarbonised future,” said David Flood, head of offshore wind at Statkraft.

