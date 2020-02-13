Stealth Gas LPG carrier suffers leak in China

February 13th, 2020

The 2003-built 5,000 cu m LPG carrier Gas Prodigy, owned by Greece’s Stealth Gas, caused a gas leak scare in Fuzhou, China this week.

The incident occurred when the vessel was offloading cargo at Fuzhou Zhongjiang petrochemical terminal on Tuesday, and the workers found a fracture at the flange connecting to the cargo pump, resulting in gas leaking out of the ship.

The vessel was immediately towed to safe waters and all the anchored vessels in a 3km radius were cleared out.

An emergency response team has been deployed to repair the ship, which is carrying about 2,400 tons of liquid propylene. Repair works are still ongoing.

 

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

