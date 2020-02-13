Home Sector Gas Stealth Gas LPG carrier suffers leak in China February 13th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Gas

The 2003-built 5,000 cu m LPG carrier Gas Prodigy , owned by Greece’s Stealth Gas, caused a gas leak scare in Fuzhou, China this week.

The incident occurred when the vessel was offloading cargo at Fuzhou Zhongjiang petrochemical terminal on Tuesday, and the workers found a fracture at the flange connecting to the cargo pump, resulting in gas leaking out of the ship.

The vessel was immediately towed to safe waters and all the anchored vessels in a 3km radius were cleared out.

An emergency response team has been deployed to repair the ship, which is carrying about 2,400 tons of liquid propylene. Repair works are still ongoing.