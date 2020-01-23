Home Sector Gas StealthGas acquires German LPG carrier trio January 23rd, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Gas

US-listed Greek owner StealthGas has taken over three LPG carriers from German owner Hartmann Group, expanding its medium size gas carrier fleet.

Shipbroking houses Intermodal and Banchero Costa both reported that the Vafias family-controlled company has acquired 2010-built 34,300 cu m LPG carriers Gaschem Bremen, Gaschem Stade and Gaschem Hamburg for a price of $25m each. VesselsValue‘s valuation on each vessel is around $31m.

Prior to the acquisition, the company only has one medium size LPG carrier with most of the fleet being smaller LPG pressurized carriers in the 3,000-8,000 cu m segment.

The company now owns a fleet of 41 vessels, made up of 36 pressurized carriers, four semi-pressurized/fully refrigerated and one medium size gas carrier.