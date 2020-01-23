StealthGas acquires German LPG carrier trio

January 23rd, 2020 Europe, Gas 0 comments

US-listed Greek owner StealthGas has taken over three LPG carriers from German owner Hartmann Group, expanding its medium size gas carrier fleet.

Shipbroking houses Intermodal and Banchero Costa both reported that the Vafias family-controlled company has acquired 2010-built 34,300 cu m LPG carriers Gaschem Bremen, Gaschem Stade and Gaschem Hamburg for a price of $25m each. VesselsValue‘s valuation on each vessel is around $31m.

Prior to the acquisition, the company only has one medium size LPG carrier with most of the fleet being smaller LPG pressurized carriers in the 3,000-8,000 cu m segment.

The company now owns a fleet of 41 vessels, made up of 36 pressurized carriers, four semi-pressurized/fully refrigerated and one medium size gas carrier.

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives.

