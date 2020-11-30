AsiaOperationsTech

Steen Lund appointed CEO of RightShip to replace Martin Crawford-Brunt

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesNovember 30, 2020
Australian vetting and safety firm RightShip has appointed Singapore-based exec Steen Lund as its new CEO, replacing Martin Crawford-Brunt who is departing the company on December 18.

Lund joins RightShip immediately to ensure a smooth transition over the next few weeks, and brings with him over 30 years experience having held senior positions at Maersk Line, DNV GL, Radio Holland and more recently Executive Ship Management.

Lund will remain based in Singapore, where RightShip has been keen to expand over the last few years.

Commenting on Lund’s appointment, RightShip chairman Rashpal Bhatti said: “His experience and networks across the industry are second to none. And I am confident that he will bring this to bear as we continue with the implementation of our new initiatives, build close partnerships with our customers, enhance our digital capabilities and presence, and deliver against our core ambition of supporting, and influencing the creation of a safe and environmentally sustainable shipping industry.”

In May, RightShip revealed plans to scrap its ratings system in favour of a new safety score, which has since been delayed after extensive dialogue with the industry.

