Steering failure likely cause of Malaysian ship collision

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 12, 2021
A steering system failure is suspected to be the cause of a collision between a panamax bulk carrier and a brand new 15,000 teu containership off Johor in Malaysia over the weekend.

The Malta-registered bulk carrier, Galapagos, was reported to have experienced steering system failure, causing it to move to the right and block the route of UK-registered Zephyr Lumos, which was delivered this year to owners Zodiac Maritime.

There were no injuries reported, however oil spillage has been detected.

The bulk carrier was badly punctured in its starboard cargo deck area in the accident.

