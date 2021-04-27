Steffan Bauer gets the thumbs up to lead HGK Shipping

Steffen Bauer will continue to direct the fortunes of HGK Shipping, the largest inland waterway shipping company in Europe, a subsidiary of Cologne-based HGK.

The 41-year-old has been at the helm of HGK Shipping since August 2020, having previously worked as head of the Imperial Shipping Group for several years before it was taken over by HGK last year.

Uwe Wedig, CEO of HGK, commented on the extension of Bauer’s contract: “As an excellent manager, Steffen Bauer has strategically led the shipping group very successfully over the past few years and positioned it for the future. We are pleased to have him onboard and wish him every success in the future in implementing the company’s goals”.

One of Bauer’s primary tasks will be to complete the integration of the Imperial Shipping Group business within the HGK Group.

The HGK shipping fleet currently comprises nearly 300 ships, carrying cargoes ranging from liquid chemical products and liquefied gases to dry goods and breakbulk.

Bauer will also be managing the strategic newbuild programme for the inland waterway fleet, which includes two type C chemical tankers ordered last month.