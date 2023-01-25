AsiaEuropeOperations

Steimler stepping down at NYK Group Europe

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 26, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
NYK

Svein Steimler, president and CEO of NYK Group Europe, is retiring after 27 years with Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK).

Before joining NYK in 1996, the Norwegian shipping veteran had worked for a number of shipbroking and shipowning companies, including for fellow shipowner magnate John Fredriksen.

Former Stena Rederi CEO Carl-Johan Hagman, who also served as CEO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen-owned Eukor and Höegh Autoliners, will take over as CEO.

Steimler will stay until March 31, after which he will transition into an advisory role while remaining involved with NYK through board membership.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJanuary 26, 2023
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button