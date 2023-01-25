Steimler stepping down at NYK Group Europe

Svein Steimler, president and CEO of NYK Group Europe, is retiring after 27 years with Japan’s Nippon Yusen Kaisha (NYK).

Before joining NYK in 1996, the Norwegian shipping veteran had worked for a number of shipbroking and shipowning companies, including for fellow shipowner magnate John Fredriksen.

Former Stena Rederi CEO Carl-Johan Hagman, who also served as CEO of Wallenius Wilhelmsen-owned Eukor and Höegh Autoliners, will take over as CEO.

Steimler will stay until March 31, after which he will transition into an advisory role while remaining involved with NYK through board membership.