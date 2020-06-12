Stellar Banner scuttling caught on dramatic video 

The four-year-old giant Stellar Banner sank to the bottom of the Atlantic today, its departure to the ocean floor captured on video, proving the lie that those behind its salvage had claimed its scuttling would not harm the environment.

The Polaris Shipping very large ore carrier was refloated a week ago off a sandbank, having taken on water 100 km into a fully laden journey from Brazil to China at the end of February.

Salvors had taken off some 145,000 tonnes of iron ore in order to refloat it, at which point the vessel’s damaged structure was deemed a total constructive loss, with authorities claiming scuttling was the best option and would not harm the environment. The ship still had at least 145,000 tonnes of iron ore when it was scuttled today.

The ship sank fast, with huge plumes of dark red iron ore fines shooting into the sky. As it sank, the funnel broke off and was left bobbing momentarily in a giant ochre circle on the ocean.