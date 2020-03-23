Stellar Banner tilts further

Stellar Banner tilts further

March 23rd, 2020 Americas, Asia, Dry Cargo, Operations 0 comments

The Brazilian Navy reported over the weekend that the Stellar Banner very large ore carrier (VLOC), which has been stranded for almost a month off the coast of Maranhão, has suffered a slight tilt.

According to Polaris Shipping, the ship’s Korean owner, the vessel’s debunkering operation should continue in the coming days, if weather conditions permit.

The ship ran aground on a sandbank 100 km into a journey carrying hundreds of thousands of iron ore for Vale from Brazil to China.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.