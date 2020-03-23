Stellar Banner tilts further

The Brazilian Navy reported over the weekend that the Stellar Banner very large ore carrier (VLOC), which has been stranded for almost a month off the coast of Maranhão, has suffered a slight tilt.

According to Polaris Shipping, the ship’s Korean owner, the vessel’s debunkering operation should continue in the coming days, if weather conditions permit.

The ship ran aground on a sandbank 100 km into a journey carrying hundreds of thousands of iron ore for Vale from Brazil to China.