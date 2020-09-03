Stena and Delta Offshore Energy ink agreement for Vietnam LNG project

Stena Power & LNG Solutions has entered into a technology license agreement with Delta Offshore Energy (DOE) to grant utilisation of its proprietary jetty-less LNG receiving and regas technology for the offshore LNG to power project located in the Bac Lieu province in southern Vietnam.

Under the agreement, DOE will employ Stena’s floating jetty-less autonomous transfer system (ATS) and self-installing regas platform (SRP) solutions to provide energy to the 3200mw power plant project.

“We are honored to play a key part in this important and large-scale energy infrastructure project in Vietnam. This award demonstrates the trust DOE and its partners have in our Jetty-Less LNG technology. We have been cooperating closely with DOE on this groundbreaking project for more than 2 years which has been an extraordinarily interesting and inspiring journey,” said Svein Hellesmark, chief technology officer of Stena Power & LNG Solutions.

“The metocean and tidal conditions in Bac Lieu are very challenging from a traditional FSRU deployment perspective, so we had to collaborate with Stena to think of ‘out of the box solutions’ in order to make this work, thus the development of the Jetty-Less solution for our project. The additional benefits of a lower CAPEX and modular design also fits nicely to the DOE model of innovation and efficiency in our LNG to Power Solutions. We are very pleased to work with Stena to usher in the next technological evolution in offshore LNG re-gas terminals,” said Bobby Quintos, managing director of engineering at Delta Offshore Energy.

Stena Power & LNG Solutions is a Stena subsidiary located within Stena’s shipmanagement and marine services entity Northern Marine Group, and it offers solutions particularly suited for the emerging LNG to power market.