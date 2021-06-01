Stena Bulk charters in pair of newbuild MR tankers

Swedish shipowner Stena Bulk is taking two scrubber-fitted newbuild MR tankers on a long-term time charter from Japanese partners.

The two 50,000 dwt vessels, to be named Stena Convoy and Stena Conductor, are being built at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard and will be delivered in the first half of 2022.

The newbuilds join three other ships that Stena Bulk will receive in the first half of 2022, with nearly 20% more fuel efficiency than the first generation of eco vessels. According to the company, when delivered, the two ships will be the most fuel-efficient MR tankers at sea.

One of Scandinavia’s largest tanker players will also take delivery of the methanol-fuelled 49,900 dwt vessel Stena Pro Patria, in early 2022. It is the first of the methanol vessels to be built together with Proman.

Erik Hånell, president and CEO of Stena Bulk, said: “The welcome addition of Stena Convoy and Stena Conductor to our fleet on long-term time charter is fully in line with our ongoing commitment to constantly expand and renovate our asset base in alignment with the requirements of our global customer base.”