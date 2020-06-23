Stena Bulk to offer low carbon shipping options

Swedish owner Stena Bulk is set to offer low carbon shipping options to its customers following its recent biofuel trial on MR tanker Stena Immortal in April.

Stena Bulk believes biofuel has the potential of putting shipping on the trajectory towards IMO’s greenhouse gas reduction targets, without having to wait for new technology and zero-carbon fuels to emerge as commercially viable options.

The options will range from 20% to 100% biofuels and will be based on an offsetting program where the biofuel is used within the Stena Bulk fleet, which allows customers to make use of low-carbon shipping options regardless of fuel availability on the specific route.

“Performing according to our customers’ expectations is our highest priority, and this setup allows us to continue to do that while also offering a service. It will be one way to take actions in meeting future requirements. This type of fuel is one step in many combined sustainable solutions that needs to be considered and can be used today,” said Erik Hånell, president and CEO for Stena Bulk.

Stena Bulk has been pursuing various efforts for developing enironment friendly ships. The company introduced the prototype of a next generation product and chemical tanker, the IMOFlexMAX earlier this month.

“We need to come together as an industry to find solutions that comply with future legislation. By working together, sharing experiences, risks and inspiring each other, we are convinced that we will meet the targets and ensure that shipping remains the most efficient and sustainable mode of transportation,” said Hånell.