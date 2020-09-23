Stena Drilling awarded Mexican drillship contract

Aberdeen-headquartered Stena Drilling has signed a new contract with Repsol Exploracion Mexico and its partners for a drilling campaign in the Salina Basin offshore Mexico.

The 2012-built drillship Stena Icemax has been contracted for Repsol’s 2021 campaign in Block 29, with the campaign expected to commence in May/June 2021.

“Stena Drilling is delighted to be working with Repsol and its partners, and look forward to completing a safe and efficient drilling campaign together,” the drilling contractors said on its social media channels.

Stena Drilling operates a fleet of four drillship and two semi-submersible rigs.