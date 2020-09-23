AmericasEuropeOffshore

Stena Drilling awarded Mexican drillship contract

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles September 23, 2020
0 0 Less than a minute

Aberdeen-headquartered Stena Drilling has signed a new contract with Repsol Exploracion Mexico and its partners for a drilling campaign in the Salina Basin offshore Mexico.

The 2012-built drillship Stena Icemax has been contracted for Repsol’s 2021 campaign in Block 29, with the campaign expected to commence in May/June 2021.

“Stena Drilling is delighted to be working with Repsol and its partners, and look forward to completing a safe and efficient drilling campaign together,” the drilling contractors said on its social media channels.

Stena Drilling operates a fleet of four drillship and two semi-submersible rigs.

Tags
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
Close