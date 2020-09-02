Stena Drilling awarded pair of new contracts

Aberdeen-headquartered drilling contractor Stena Drilling has announced new contracts for semi-submersible rig Stena Spey and drillship Stena Forth.

Stena Spey has been awarded a new contract with PSE Kinsale Energy for a decommissioning campaign in Ireland. The rig will mobilise in the first quarter of next year to the Kindle Field, offshore Cork, with work scheduled to commence in April 2021. The rig will decommission ten wells over around 180 days.

Stena Forth has sealed a new contract with Tullow Oil Suriname to drill one well in Block-47, offshore Suriname in the Suriname-Guyana Basin. The drillship will be mobilised late December 2020 or early January 2021 with a planned commencement in January or February 2021.