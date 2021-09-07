Stena Drilling awarded semisub contract by Chariot

Aberdeen-based Stena Drilling has secured a contract from Africa-focused energy company Chariot to provide the 2001-built semisub Stena Don for the Anchois gas appraisal well offshore Morocco.

Drilling operations should commence in December this year and take up to around 40 days. Contract details have not been disclosed.

The Anchois well is located in the Lixus licence, which covers an area of around 2,390 sq km, 30 km north of Chariot’s existing Moroccan acreage, with water depths ranging from the coastline to 850 m.

Stena Drilling operates four ultra-deepwater drillships and two semisub midwater drilling rigs. The company has earlier this year won two new deals and two contract extensions for its offshore rig fleet followed by Energean contract offshore Israel.