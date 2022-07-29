Stena Drilling awarded semisub contract with Shell

Aberdeen-based contractor Stena Drilling has landed a new deal with Shell UK for the hire of the 2001-built semisub Stena Don .

The firm one-year contract is set to commence in the second quarter of 2023 with an option attached to extend the work scope for up to an additional one-year period.

Work will take place on the UK Continental Shelf and include a combination of plugging and abandonment work and drilling development wells.

“The contract award with Shell UK is fantastic news for Stena Drilling, securing long-term work for the Stena Don on an exciting collection of projects with Shell UK in the North Sea,” said Erik Rønsberg, CEO Stena Drilling, a subsidiary of Sweden’s Stena.

The semi is currently fixed to Petrofac which has been engaged by i3 Energy for Serenity appraisal well next month. Petrofac will then move the rig to Tailwind Energy’s Gannet E field in the fourth quarter of 2022 for 80 days, with options to extend.