Stena Drilling buys into digital offshore lifting tech firm Intebloc

Stena Drilling is looking to position itself as one of the most digitally efficient and sustainable drilling contractors with the latest acquisition of a 30% stake in Intebloc, a specialist digital lifting technology solutions provider.

The Aberdeen-based company said that the deal will accelerate Intebloc’s product development strategy and enable the company to diversify into construction, renewables and the marine sector.

The announcement follows Stena Drilling’s early adoption of Intebloc’s Rig-Ware solution, used for managing and tracking lifting equipment. The system was initially trialled on several Stena Drilling assets and is now being used by the entire fleet.

Ross McLeod, CEO at Intebloc, said: “We have benefited significantly from Stena’s feedback in the development of Rig-Ware, which has now been successfully deployed with several UKCS operators and service companies. Much of this has been achieved during the restrictions imposed by COVID-19 and we look forward to continuing our aggressive growth and the launch in Q3 2021 of our next product.”

Colin Dawson, Digital Business Transformation Manager at Stena Drilling said: “The market demands more focus on digital technologies that truly add value. We have identified exponential technologies that accelerate our goal of delivering the most sustainable, digitally empowered service. Intebloc is one of those.”

Intebloc was supported by OGTC, who helped accelerate the development and deployment of Rig-Ware. The company continues to work with OGTC in the development of their second enhanced lifting technology, focused on safe marine operations.

Stena Drilling is one of the world’s leading independent drillers, with four ultra-deep water drillships and two semisub midwater drilling rigs.