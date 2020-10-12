EuropeMiddle EastOffshore

Stena Drilling gets decommissioning work off Israel

Grant Rowles October 13, 2020
Stena Drilling has been awarded a new contract by Noble Energy Mediterranean for a decommissioning campaign offshore Israel.

The contract is for four wells to decommission, estimated to take 80 days, and includes options for up to three plug and abandonment wells and one completion in Isreal as well as a further option for a well offshore Cyprus.

2009-built drillship Stena Forth has been selected for the campaign and will be mobilised between July and August 2021.

“Stena Drilling are delighted to secure work in the Mediterranean for Stena Forth and look forward to working with Noble Energy to complete a safe and efficient campaign,” the company said on social media.

