EuropeOffshoreTech

Stena Drilling invests in UK blockchain tech start-up

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 14, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Stena Drilling

Aberdeen-based Stena Drilling has acquired a minority stake in and formed a three-year technology partnership with Cambridge-based blockchain start-up SmartChainServices (SCS).

The announcement follows a six-month proof of value project, where Stena Drilling applied blockchain and smart contract technology, to reduce and eventually eliminate complex transactions related to International Association of Drilling Contractors reporting and payment-for-rig-performance.

The companies will continue to work together to further develop smart contract solutions for the energy sector, with the aim of offering new contractual models based on milestones such as drilling speed, carbon intensity, or fuel usage – all automatically validated through data.

Colin Dawson, digital business transformation manager of Stena Drilling, said: “We have a unique vantage point for this technology development as we continue to advance our own digital transformation. The sector faces tighter scrutiny around ESG from investors and society as the energy transition takes hold, and smart contract solutions offer a transparent way to demonstrate impact via tracking Scope 1 emissions at the rig, for example.”

Stena Drilling and SCS are scheduled to trial the solution with live data in Q4 2021, in collaboration with a major oilfield operator.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinOctober 14, 2021
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a backgroud in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button