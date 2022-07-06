AmericasEuropeOffshore

Stena Drilling scores drillship contract with BP Canada

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJuly 7, 2022
Stena Drilling, a subsidiary of Sweden’s Stena, has secured a deal with BP for a one-well campaign offshore Canada.

The drilling campaign will be undertaken using the 2012-built ice-class harsh environment drillship Stena Icemax.

The well is expected to spud off the coast of Newfoundland in 2023, with the programme lasting about 80 days. Dayrates have not been disclosed for this deal.

The Aberdeen-based driller currently has the vessel working for Energean in the Mediterranean Sea, offshore Israel.

Last November, ExxonMobil booked the 2009-built drillship Stena Forth for operations offshore Eastern Canada in the second half of 2022.

