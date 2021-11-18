AmericasOffshore

Stena Drilling scores ExxonMobil contract in Canada

Stena Drilling

Aberdeen-based Stena Drilling has signed a new contract with ExxonMobil Canada for the drilling of one firm well.

Operations are due to commence in the second half of 2022, utilising the 2009-built drillship Stena Forth offshore Eastern Canada.

The Stena Forth will mobilise from the Eastern Mediterranean and it is planned that the rig will return upon completion of the contract. Commercial terms of the agreement have not been disclosed.

“We are delighted to have secured further work with ExxonMobil with our DrillMAX class fleet and look forward to completing a safe and efficient campaign in Eastern Canada,” the company said on social media.

