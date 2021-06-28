Stena Drilling secures drillship contract with Energean in Israel

Aberdeen-based Stena Drilling has secured a contract with London-listed independent Energean for its 2022-2023 drilling programme offshore Israel.

The contract is for the drilling of three firm wells and two optional wells, with the first firm well expected to be spud in Q1 2022. All of the firm wells are expected to be drilled in 2022.

The drilling campaign will be undertaken using the 2012-built ice-class harsh environment drillship Stena Icemax .

Mathios Rigas, CEO of Energean, said: “This five-well programme follows the three-well development drilling programme and the 243 mmboe Karish North discovery, all successfully executed with Stena over 2019 and 2020.”

According to Energean, its five-well growth programme off Israel has the potential to double its reserve base, combined with the flagship Karish gas development project set to deliver the first gas in mid-2022.