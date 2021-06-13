EuropeOffshore

Stena Drilling secures new deals for four drilling units

Stena Drilling has won two new deals and two contract extensions for its offshore rig fleet. 

The Aberdeen-based firm has secured a new one-well contract from an undisclosed operator covering 30 days for its ultra-deepwater drillship Stena IceMAX, and a new deal with Hurricane Energy for the semisub Stena Don in British waters for 15 days.

In addition, ExxonMobil has extended a contract for ultra-deepwater drillships Stena Carron and Stena DrillMAX for further operations off Guyana that will see the pair committed until December 31 this year.  

Stena Drilling operates four ultra-deepwater drillships and two semisub midwater drilling rigs. 

