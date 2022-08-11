Stena eyes methanol engine retrofits

German engine manufacturer MAN Energy Solutions (MAN ES) will work with Stena Teknik – Stena’s inhouse R&D division – and methanol producer Proman to retrofit MAN 48/60 engines to make them capable of dual-fuel, diesel and methanol operation, a project that will be keenly be watched by other owners anxious to comply with ever tightening green shipping rules.

Upon successful completion of a feasibility study, the partners will set about retrofitting engines, commissioning and field testing before a handover for commercial operation.

“Methanol has great potential as a future-fuel and is clean, efficient and safe to work with. It offers significant greenhouse-gas reductions, and is even net-zero when produced from renewable energy sources. I’m certain that many interested parties will be watching this retrofit’s progress,” said Stefan Eefting, head of MAN subsidiary PrimeServ Germany.