EuropeGas

Stena Power and Global Energy Storage team up to identify LNG projects

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 7, 2021
0 34 1 minute read
Stena Power & LNG Solutions

Stena Power and LNG Solutions, a subsidiary of Stena AB, and Global Energy Storage (GES), a developer and operator of energy storage terminals, have announced a strategic partnership to identify and advance LNG logistics and storage solutions.

Together the two companies bring the full range of LNG terminal and logistics expertise from floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) to onshore terminal and fixed jetty solutions. In addition, Stena owns three LNG carriers which it can deploy as floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) or floating storage, potentially together with jettyless or offshore power solutions that do not require onshore facilities.

Peter Vucins, CEO of GES, said: “This is an exciting and important partnership for GES. We regard LNG as an important transition fuel, especially in emerging markets where there is a strong demand for gas and power and a structural need to switch from coal to lower carbon solutions such as LNG.

Vucins said GES is also exploring opportunities with regard to blue hydrogen production where LNG is combined with carbon capture to make low carbon hydrogen.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 7, 2021
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button