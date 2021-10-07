Stena Power and Global Energy Storage team up to identify LNG projects

Stena Power and LNG Solutions, a subsidiary of Stena AB, and Global Energy Storage (GES), a developer and operator of energy storage terminals, have announced a strategic partnership to identify and advance LNG logistics and storage solutions.

Together the two companies bring the full range of LNG terminal and logistics expertise from floating storage and regasification units (FSRU) to onshore terminal and fixed jetty solutions. In addition, Stena owns three LNG carriers which it can deploy as floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) or floating storage, potentially together with jettyless or offshore power solutions that do not require onshore facilities.

Peter Vucins, CEO of GES, said: “This is an exciting and important partnership for GES. We regard LNG as an important transition fuel, especially in emerging markets where there is a strong demand for gas and power and a structural need to switch from coal to lower carbon solutions such as LNG.

Vucins said GES is also exploring opportunities with regard to blue hydrogen production where LNG is combined with carbon capture to make low carbon hydrogen.