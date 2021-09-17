Stena unveils integrated power barge solution

Stena Power & LNG Solutions has introduced an integrated power barge (IPB) that incorporates LNG receiving, storage, regasification and distribution, coupled with 100-300 MW power generation.

According to Stena, the barge can operate in sheltered waters or ports and provides for LNG import and storage coupled with regasification for its onboard power plant. LNG as fuel will be transported to the IPB with small LNG carriers, part cargo from conventional LNG carriers, or a conventional LNG carrier may be moored alongside the IPB and act as a floating storage unit.

The solution incorporates LNG storage and regasification for its fuel consumption, but it can also discharge LNG to small ships or land-based LNG tanks such as containers or tank trailers. The IPB also provides an option for the installation of additional regasification capacity, allowing for the distribution of gas to third-party gas consumers such as other local power producers and industrial consumers.

Stena plans to build the barge at a ‘qualified shipyard’, under one turnkey contract, incorporating detailed design, engineering, procurement, construction and testing. According to the company, the construction solution provides for a shorter development and construction time, lower construction cost, minimum environmental impact during construction and operation.

The IPB expands upon Stena Power and LNG Solutions’ current offering of the jettyless floating terminal, self-installing regas platform and the self-installing power platform.

“The introduction of the Integrated Power Barge to our portfolio as a complement to our self-installing power platform, further evidences our commitment to provide an all-encompassing, cost-effective range of technologies that will satisfy the global, varied demands for power generation,” said Goran Hermansson, chairman, Stena Power & LNG Solutions

Stena acquired the rights to the floating solution from the Norwegian LNG-to-power company, Blystad Energy Management, owned by Robert Lseth and Thomas Blystad, who both have joined Stena Power & LNG Solutions as an engineering manager and commercial manager, respectively.

“The critical mass of the IPB’s power generation enables the utilisation of natural gas in the form of LNG in locations where it is not currently readily available. Similarly, the IPB can ensure flexible and load-following generation capacity, balancing variability in supply during the expanding presence of renewable power generation,” Blystad noted.