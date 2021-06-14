Sterling Shipping buys kamsarmax bulker from Lorentzens Skibs

Norwegian owner Sterling Shipping has purchased the 2010-built kamsarmax bulk carrier Eclipse from compatriot Lorentzens Skibs.

Brokers report the Malta-incorporated firm has snapped up the 79,500 dwt vessel for a price of $16.75m, higher than VesselsValue’s estimate of $15.52m.

Established in 2018, Sterling was launched by Norwegian duo Christopher Fjeld and Markus Reitan.

Sterling’s first vessel acquisition was the 2013-built kamsarmax BW Hazel from BW Dry Cargo, rechristened as Sterling Svea, for $21.75m in October 2019.