Sterling Shipping buys kamsarmax bulker from Lorentzens Skibs

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinJune 14, 2021
Knapsu / MarineTraffic

Norwegian owner Sterling Shipping has purchased the 2010-built kamsarmax bulk carrier Eclipse from compatriot Lorentzens Skibs.

Brokers report the Malta-incorporated firm has snapped up the 79,500 dwt vessel for a price of $16.75m, higher than VesselsValue’s estimate of $15.52m.

Established in 2018, Sterling was launched by Norwegian duo Christopher Fjeld and Markus Reitan. 

Sterling’s first vessel acquisition was the 2013-built kamsarmax BW Hazel from BW Dry Cargo, rechristened as Sterling Svea, for $21.75m in October 2019.

