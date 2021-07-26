Steve Myers to oversee North Star Renewables SOV fleet

North Star Renewables has created a new senior leadership role to oversee the company’s service offshore vessel (SOV) fleet within the offshore wind industry.

Steve Myers has been appointed as SOV operations director, overseeing all operational aspects of the company’s growing fleet of SOVs and associated SOV daughter craft, across all three of North Star Group’s facilities in Newcastle, Lowestoft and the company’s headquarters in Aberdeen.

Myers most recently worked at Siemens Gamesa Renewables (SGRE), where he managed the end-to-end logistics for offshore windfarm sites. He was also responsible for the organisation’s fleet management and HSE strategy across its renewables fleet of 40 assets, made up of SOVs, crew transfer vessels, jack-ups and helicopters.

“This is a great time to be joining North Star as the firm builds up its portfolio of walk-to-work SOVs for technicians working on offshore wind turbines and moves further forward in its ambitions to become a leading SOV operator,” Myers said.

North Star CEO, Matthew Gordon said: “Steve has a proven track record for successfully managing the logistics for large, in-demand asset fleets, as well as a firm understanding of wind farm customers’ needs. This combination of extensive knowledge and experience will complement our existing expertise within the North Star Group and help us to keep expanding our fleet for UK and overseas waters and take the business to the next level.”

North Star currently employs 1,400 personnel in the UK working across 44 offshore support vessels in the North Sea. The first three of its SOVs will be operating on the first two phases of the Dogger Bank Wind Farm, located off the coast of east Yorkshire, which is being developed by joint venture partners SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Eni (20%).