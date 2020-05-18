Stolt product tanker attacked off Yemen

Stolt product tanker attacked off Yemen

May 18th, 2020 Piracy, Tankers 0 comments

Stolt Tankers has detailed how its product tanker, the Stolt Apal, was attacked by pirates 75 nautical miles off Yemen’s coast on Sunday.

Stolt Tankers said six armed pirates approached the vessel in two speedboats.

“After multiple warning shots were fired by the armed guard team aboard Stolt Apal, the skiffs opened fire on the ship. The armed guard team returned fire, disabling one skiff and ending the pursuit,” Stolt Tankers said.

“The bridge area sustained minor damage from bullets but there were no injuries, no pollution and no cargo impacted on Stolt Apal. A coalition warship responded and Stolt Apal has resumed her voyage.”

Security consultants Dryad Global report this is the ninth reported incident within the Gulf of Aden within 2020.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.