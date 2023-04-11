Stolt Tankers deploys graphene-based propeller coatings in latest decarbonisation drive

Stolt Tankers has become the first chemical tanker company to apply Graphite Innovations & Technology’s graphene-based propeller coatings to its fleet.

Stolt Tankers and Graphite Innovations & Technology (GIT) have signed a two-year agreement to apply GIT’s XGIT-PROP graphene-based marine coating to the propellers of 25 Stolt Tankers ships during 2023.

XGIT-PROP is a product that reduces marine growth and improves propulsion efficiency while ensuring no harmful toxins or biocides are released into the ocean.

Jose Gonzalez Celis, energy and conservation manager at Stolt Tankers, said the propeller coatings were a simple way to maximise fuel savings and minimise emissions.

“The shipping industry needs innovators like GIT to help drive change and make a significant positive impact on our oceans. Our agreement with GIT will mean we can protect our oceans without compromising operational efficiency,” Celis said.

In April 2022, Stolt Tankers completed a trial of the GIT graphene propeller coating on the Stolt Acer. The company noted a significant reduction in fuel consumption and subsequently applied the coating to five additional ships. It is expected the coating will reduce biofouling impact and noise emissions as well.