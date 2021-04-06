Stolt Tankers trials biofuel on Atlantic crossing

Stolt-Nielsen subsidiary Stolt Tankers is teaming up with alternative fuels pioneer GoodFuels to test the use of marine biofuel.

The biofuel, produced from feedstocks, such as used cooking oil, tallow and waste animal fats, will be used on board the 37,000 dwt chemical tanker Stolt Inspiration on its travels from Rotterdam to Houston.

“This is just one of the areas that we are exploring as the industry moves towards a carbon-neutral future. We are committed to working with other leaders to explore innovative technologies including biofuels, hydrogen, wind, ammonia and methanol, to reduce our environmental footprint,” said Lucas Vos, president of Stolt Tankers.

Bunkering for the trial was completed at the end of last week at the Port of Rotterdam.

The fuel is said to have the potential to deliver a well-to-exhaust CO2 reduction up to 90% compared to fossil fuel equivalents.

Isabel Welten, CCO at GoodFuels, said: “We believe passionately in the tanker segment’s sustainability vision, and we’re proving that advanced biofuels can have an immediate impact in reducing emissions. By supplying a credible low-carbon alternative to Stolt Tankers, together we’re marking another vital step towards advancing the uptake of marine biofuels while also supporting the wider maritime industry in meeting its decarbonisation goals.”

Stolt Tankers aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in line with the IMO’s targeted cut of at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 levels.