Stolthaven Terminals opens in Kaohsiung

The joint venture between Stolthaven Terminals and Revivegen Environmental Technology was made official yesterday at a ceremony with Taiwan Cooperative Bank in Kaohsiung.

Stolthaven Revivegen Kaohsiung Terminal (SHRVK) is a new greenfield terminal in Kaohsiung Port with integrated storage, drumming, warehousing, and distribution solutions for chemical and bulk specialty liquid customers. The terminal is also well positioned to provide storage to support the transition to greener energy and fuel alternatives, including ammonia.

Stolthaven Terminals, a division of Stolt-Nielsen, now has a global network of 14 owned and joint-venture terminals.