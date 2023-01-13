Greater ChinaPorts and Logistics

Stolthaven Terminals opens in Kaohsiung

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 13, 2023
0 6 Less than a minute

The joint venture between Stolthaven Terminals and Revivegen Environmental Technology was made official yesterday at a ceremony with Taiwan Cooperative Bank in Kaohsiung.

Stolthaven Revivegen Kaohsiung Terminal (SHRVK) is a new greenfield terminal in Kaohsiung Port with integrated storage, drumming, warehousing, and distribution solutions for chemical and bulk specialty liquid customers. The terminal is also well positioned to provide storage to support the transition to greener energy and fuel alternatives, including ammonia.

Stolthaven Terminals, a division of Stolt-Nielsen, now has a global network of 14 owned and joint-venture terminals.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJanuary 13, 2023
0 6 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button