Straits Orient Lines adds another boxship, taking fleet to 12

Straits Orient Lines Singapore, part of Transworld Group Singapore, said Monday it has taken delivery of 1,155 teu feeder vessel Asiatic Dawn from fellow Singapore-based operator Asiatic Lloyd.

The 149.6 m long vessel, to be named Sol Stride, follows last month’s delivery of 1,702 teu Sol Promise, the biggest and youngest ship in the firm’s history.

The company has not disclosed the finacial details surrounding the deal. According to VesselsValue, the 2006-built ship has a price tag of around $7.7m.

The latest acquisition takes Straits Orient Lines’ fleet to 12 ships.