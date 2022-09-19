Dry CargoEuropeOperations

Stricken bulk carrier off Gibraltar braces for bad weather

September 19, 2022
Government of Gibraltar

The entire hull of the stricken OS 35 bulk carrier is now resting on the sea bed off the coast of Gibraltar after a successful operation to lower the stern of the ship ahead of a period of bad weather.

The ship came into contact with LNG carrier ADAM LNG while manoeuvring to exit the port of Gibraltar on August 29. The aft of the ship grounded, and a gash opened up on the starboard of the hull and in the following weeks the ship has lost its structural integrity. The ship’s hull is broken, although not completely split in two.

Gibraltar authorities are now assessing how best to remove the wreck, which is carrying a cargo of 33,632 tonnes of steel bars and lies some 700 m from the coastline.

The Syrian master of the ship, Abdelabari Kaddura, 53, was charged last week on charges of conduct endangering ships, structures or individuals and also with contravening the convention for safety of life at sea; risking collision; failing to take appropriate action to avoid collision; damaging a breeding site of a wild animal of a European Protected Species and damage to scheduled monuments or buildings.

