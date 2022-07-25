Strike at DSME ends

One of the most debilitating acts of shipyard industrial action has come to an end, with production now back up to speed at Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering (DSME) in South Korea.

Subcontract workers at Korea’s number three shipbuilder agreed on Friday to end their 51-day strike after accepting a much smaller wage hike than demanded as well as job guarantees.

Subcontractors had occupied the main dock at the shipyard for the past seven weeks, hammering the yard’s production schedule with top management warning the protests had cost hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.

“We will put all our capabilities into making up for delayed production, and work harder for a co-operative co-existence with subcontractors,” DSME said in a statement.