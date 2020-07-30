AmericasPorts and Logistics

Strike at Montreal port to extend for a fifth day

Sam Chambers Sam Chambers July 30, 2020
Further to the strike action announced by the Montreal Longshore Union CUPE 375, which started at 07:00 on Monday, and is scheduled to end at 06:59 on Friday, the Port of Montreal Checkers Union’s Executive committee has announced a separate 24-hour strike that will begin at 05:59 tomorrow and end at 05:59 on Saturday.

Terminals will remain closed for all activity during this separate 24-hour strike.

The dispute centres mainly on working hours and long-running negotiations for a new collective agreement.

