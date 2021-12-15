Strike ends at Ponticelli and Semco Maritime after agreement reached

Strike action by around 350 workers of Ponticelli UK and Semco Maritime employed on TotalEnergies’ North Sea assets in the UK has been called off after an improved offer over pay and conditions.

Trade union Unite said its members voted with a 73% majority to accept an improved offer and end the strike action that was set to last until late February 2022.

The industrial action included a ban on overtime and a series of strike days, targeting work on Ponticelli UK and Semco Maritime contracts with TotalEnergies, as part of the PBS consortium, on Culzean, Dunbar, Elgin Franklin and North Alwyn fields, as well as the Alisa FSO, Gryphon FPSO, and Shetland gas plant.

Unite regional officer, John Boland, said: “Unite members covered by the PBS agreement have today accepted an improved offer put to them, effectively ending this dispute. We do not believe that this action had to happen in the first place if PBS management had only listened to the concerns of the workforce.

“Hopefully moving forward, constructive engagement with the union is the first approach adopted by management to reach an agreement, not the last.”