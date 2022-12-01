AsiaShipyards

Strikes proliferate across Korean yards

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 1, 2022
0 28 Less than a minute
HHI

Unionised workers at the three yards of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group – Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard – will go on four- and seven-hour strikes on December 6 and 7 before an indefinite general strike is scheduled for December 13. Workers are demanding better pay conditions.

This marks for the first joint strike by all three yards at South Korea’s largest shipbuilding group.

Another Korean shipbuilding major, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, has also experienced three brief strikes over the past 10 days.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 1, 2022
0 28 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button