Strikes proliferate across Korean yards

Unionised workers at the three yards of Hyundai Heavy Industries Group – Hyundai Heavy Industries, Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard – will go on four- and seven-hour strikes on December 6 and 7 before an indefinite general strike is scheduled for December 13. Workers are demanding better pay conditions.

This marks for the first joint strike by all three yards at South Korea’s largest shipbuilding group.

Another Korean shipbuilding major, Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering, has also experienced three brief strikes over the past 10 days.