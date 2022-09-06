Study launched to link offshore wind farms with ammonia production vessels

Norwegian renewables giant Statkraft has entered into a memorandum of understanding with compatriot firm H2Carrier to study the possible use of green ammonia floating production vessels at certain offshore wind locations.

Based on proven floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) technologies, H2Carrier’s concept, called P2XFloater, uses renewable wind, solar or hydro energy to produce green hydrogen by pumping onboard seawater from the ocean, purifying it and feeding it to electrolyzers. The green hydrogen is combined with nitrogen extracted from the air and synthesised in an ammonia generator to produce green ammonia.

The floater design recently received approval in principle (AiP) from class society DNV for near-shore production. The purpose of this new study is to evaluate the use of the P2XFloater in a true offshore environment.

“While we so far have focused on near-shore operations, we are convinced that the P2XFloater will play an important role in the commercialisation of offshore wind resources,” said Mårten Lunde, CEO of H2Carrier.

H2Carrier said the P2XFloater will contribute to improving the power flexibility of an offshore wind installation and will make an offshore wind farm less dependent on grid and export cable facilities. The study, which will be conducted together with Technip Energies affiliate Kanfa, will assess the challenges of operating electrolyzers and an ammonia production process offshore with variable load handling. The Oslo-based company said it plans to build, own and operate a fleet of P2XFloaters with the aim of offering green ammonia to the industrial and marine fuel market.