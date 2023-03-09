AsiaDry Cargo

Su Yin Anand moves away from shipping

A well known name in Singapore shipping circles is changing roles.

Su Yin Anand, who has headed up Australian mining company South32’s shipping division for the past two years, is moving to the company’s aluminium business with the miner now seeking a replacement on its freight desk.

Anand was a maritime litigator for 15 years before taking over as commercial head of the shipping team at South32. She is also a venture builder through the work she does with The Captain’s Table Innovation Challenge, which is set to return this November with the finals being televised live on Splash.

