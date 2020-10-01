Subsea 7 adds to renewables fleet

Subsea 7 business unit Seaway 7 is adding a second cable lay vessel to its renewables fleet to grow its position in the submarine cables installation market.

Seaway 7 will convert the 2003-built Seven Phoenix to become a dedicated inner array grid and export cable installation and trenching support vessel. The vessel, originally constructed as a submarine fibre optic cable lay vessel, will be renamed Seaway Pheonix and commence operations in the second quarter of 2021.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Seaway Phoenix to our Seaway 7 dedicated renewables fleet,” the company stated on social media.