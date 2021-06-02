Subsea 7 and Schlumberger alliance awarded Brazilian EPCI contract by Equinor

Subsea 7 and Schlumberger’s OneSubsea, via the Subsea Integration Alliance, secured a major contract from Equinor for the Bacalhau field development located 185 km from the coast of the state of São Paulo, Brazil.

The project work scope covers the engineering, procurement, construction and installation (EPCI) of the subsea pipelines and production systems. The development will include 140 km of rigid risers and flowlines, 40 km of umbilicals and 19 trees, as well as associated subsea equipment, in water depths of approximately 2,050 m.

Project management and detailed engineering will take place in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, with support from Subsea 7’s Global Project Centre in the UK and France and various OneSubsea offices. Offshore activities will take place from 2022 to 2023 using Subsea 7’s reel-lay, flex-lay and light construction vessels.

Bacalhau is Brazil’s first integrated subsea pipelines and production systems project.

Equinor is the operator of Bacalhau with a 40% interest. ExxonMobil also holds 40%, while Petrogal Brasil has a 20% stake. First oil is expected in 2024.